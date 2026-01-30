Salem VA Health Care System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 5, 2025

SALEM, VA - The Salem VA Health Care System announced today it has earned the highest possible rating, five-stars, as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings for the third year in a row.

CMS hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating indicates better performance on these quality measures. This year, the Salem VA Health Care System has increased availability of specialty services at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics, increased appointment opportunities to reduce wait times, and expanded mental health coverage through Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program teams. The Salem VA Health Care System has also been recognized for establishing best practices for community care consultation management. The Salem VA created the first Consult Management Team in VA. This interdisciplinary team manages each step of Veteran consultations from point of placement to point of care, ensuring coordination of VA and community-based care remains seamless for Veterans and their families. In addition to receiving a five-star rating from CMS this year, 93% of Veterans surveyed since January 2025 reported that they trust the Salem VA Health Care System for their healthcare services. "These ratings highlight the excellent care the Salem VA Health Care System provides,” said Dr. Rebecca Stackhouse, Executive Director of the Salem VA Health Care System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so the Salem VA Health Care System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.” As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.