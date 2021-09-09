Salem Vets Quarterly Magazine
PRESS RELEASE
September 9, 2021
Salem , VA — The PDF contains the September 2021 issue of the Vets Quarterly magazine from Salem VA Health Care System
The press release should be viewed by opening the PDF
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.
Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.
For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website
PRESS RELEASE
September 9, 2021
Salem , VA — The PDF contains the September 2021 issue of the Vets Quarterly magazine from Salem VA Health Care System
The press release should be viewed by opening the PDF