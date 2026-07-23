Tammy Snyder named executive director of Salem VA Health Care System

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

Salem, VA - Tammy Snyder, a licensed clinical social worker, has been appointed as the new executive director of the Salem VA Health Care System.

She was sworn in July 13, after previously serving as interim executive director, a role she held since the retirement of Rebecca Stackhouse in October 2025.

Snyder now oversees a health care system comprised of a VA Medical Center in Salem, a level 1-c tertiary care teaching hospital, and five VA outpatient clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell and Wytheville. The system serves more than 78,000 eligible Veterans across 26 counties, 8,800 square miles in southwest Virginia.

"I am honored and humbled to lead a committed, compassionate, top-notch team," said Snyder. "I am proud to continue Salem VA's 92-year legacy of putting Veterans first, providing quality care and a heart for every hero who walks through our door."

Snyder has served Veterans across southwest Virginia for more than 23 years, joining the Salem VA Health Care System as a social worker in 2003. She advanced through leadership roles in social work, including chief of social work service, before joining the Salem VA's executive leadership team as assistant director from 2021 to 2024 and associate director from 2024 to 2025.

"When I first started at Salem in 2003, I was a social worker for the homeless program, and I knew then that serving our nation's Veterans was my calling. And I have been doing it ever since," Snyder said.

Ms. Snyder earned a master’s degree in social work from Radford University and a bachelor's degree in psychology, with a minor in business administration, from Emory & Henry College. She is a member of the Central Virginia Healthcare Executives Group, an independent chapter of the American College of Health Care Executives.

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About Salem VA Health Care System

The Salem VA Health Care System, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, holds a 5-star CMS patient experience rating and a 4-Star Overall CMS rating. Learn more at www.va.gov/salem-health-care or call for enrollment information.