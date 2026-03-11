Pharmacogenomics (PGx)

VA offers pharmacogenomic (PGx) tests at no cost. PGx tests determine how you process or respond to medicines based on your genetics, allowing providers to better choose the type or dose of your medicines. The PGx test mainly focuses on how your body processes or responds to medicines with a goal of using PGx testing to decrease side effects and improve the beneficial effects of your medicines.

How do I get a PGx test?

Please talk with your VA provider(s) about this test. They can explain the test, answer your questions and order the test for you. The VA lab will draw a small blood sample for testing. Lab results take approximately 2 weeks. Once recieved, a provider will be able to review your results with you and make recommendations.

What medications could be impacted by PGx results?

Antidepressants

Pain medications

Stomach medications

Cholesterol medications

Many more

What do I need to know about PGx testing at VA?