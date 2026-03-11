Pharmacogenomics (PGx)
VA offers a blood test to understand how a person’s body may respond to medications. Genes are parts of DNA that provide instructions for development and function. All people have small differences in their genes that may affect how they process medications.
VA offers pharmacogenomic (PGx) tests at no cost. PGx tests determine how you process or respond to medicines based on your genetics, allowing providers to better choose the type or dose of your medicines. The PGx test mainly focuses on how your body processes or responds to medicines with a goal of using PGx testing to decrease side effects and improve the beneficial effects of your medicines.
How do I get a PGx test?
Please talk with your VA provider(s) about this test. They can explain the test, answer your questions and order the test for you. The VA lab will draw a small blood sample for testing. Lab results take approximately 2 weeks. Once recieved, a provider will be able to review your results with you and make recommendations.
What medications could be impacted by PGx results?
- Antidepressants
- Pain medications
- Stomach medications
- Cholesterol medications
- Many more
What do I need to know about PGx testing at VA?
- Pharmacogenomics is just one factor that may impact how you respond to a medicine.
- Other factors include your age, sex, race, ethnicity, and other medicines you may be taking.
- Federal law protects patients from discrimination by insurance companies or employers based on testing results.
- If you have had a liver or certain bone marrow transplants, you are not a candidate for testing.
- Your PGx test results are protected in your VA medical record and cannot be shared outside VA without your permission or a court order.