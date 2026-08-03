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Salem VA Providers

This page contains the biographies of Salem's healthcare providers. Though not an exhaustive list, our providers have shared why they chose to serve the Nation's Veterans.

Endocrinology

Provider Nicole Crowder posing in front of an American flag.

Nicole Crowder NP

VA Salem health care

Eye

Daniel Eckermann OD

Chief of the Optometry

VA Salem health care

Ankit Shah MD

Chief of Ophthalmology

VA Salem health care

Infectious Diseases

Stephanie Nagy-Agren MD

Chief of Infectious Diseases

VA Salem health care

Internal Medicine

Diane Eugenio MD

Internal Medicine

VA Salem health care

Nephrology

Rupesh Khanal MD

Nephrologist

VA Salem health care

Podiatry

Mark Wilt MD

Chief of Podiatry

VA Salem health care

Rheumatology

Catherine Daniel MD

Rheumatologist

VA Salem health care

Surgery

David Cronin MD, PhD, MHCM, FACS, FACHE

Chief of Surgery

VA Salem health care

Ralph Butler MD

Surgeon- General Surgery

VA Salem health care

Last updated: 