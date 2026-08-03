Salem VA Providers
This page contains the biographies of Salem's healthcare providers. Though not an exhaustive list, our providers have shared why they chose to serve the Nation's Veterans.
Endocrinology
VA Salem health care
Eye
Chief of the Optometry
VA Salem health care
Chief of Ophthalmology
VA Salem health care
Infectious Diseases
Chief of Infectious Diseases
VA Salem health care
Internal Medicine
Internal Medicine
VA Salem health care
Nephrology
Nephrologist
VA Salem health care
Podiatry
Chief of Podiatry
VA Salem health care
Rheumatology
Rheumatologist
VA Salem health care
Surgery
David Cronin MD, PhD, MHCM, FACS, FACHE
Chief of Surgery
VA Salem health care
Surgeon- General Surgery
VA Salem health care