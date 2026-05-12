Social Work Service

In health care, patients and their families are sometimes faced with difficult decisions. The right choice for one patient may not be right for another. If you are unsure about what is right for you or your loved one, or if you can’t agree with your health care team, you can ask for an ethics consultation.

If you think you might need an ethics consultation, VA can help. Veterans, families, caretakers, staff, and anyone involved in the care of a Veteran can request an ethics consultation by asking to speak with the Ethics Consultation Service at the Salem VA or by calling Ext. 3807.

For more information, visit https://www.ethics.va.gov/