Social Work Service
Social Work Services provide access to care and resources for all Veterans, transitioning service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors. In addition to providing support and resources for a number of programs, Social Workers are integrated as team members throughout the Salem VA mental health clinics, healthcare clinics, and Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Social Work
VA Social Workers (SW) help Veterans cope with and resolve everyday barriers to accessing care and to their overall health and wellness. They work to connect Veterans with services and programs.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
IPVAP promotes and supports relationship health and safety by providing screening, assessment, resources, and intervention.
For more information, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Index.asp.
Advance Care Planning via Group Visits (ACP-GV) Program
Advance care planning can let your health care team, and your loved ones know what care choices you want if you can’t communicate.
For more information, visit https://www.socialwork.va.gov/ACP_GV.asp
Former Prisoners of War (FPOW) Program
This program was established to ensure that FPOWs receive the highest quality of care.
Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CCICM)
CCICM brings together doctors, nurses, social workers, and other health care professionals to work as a team to ensure Veterans get the care and support they need. CCICM also focuses on addressing health related challenges such as transportation, housing, access to food, and more.
Ethics Consultation
In health care, patients and their families are sometimes faced with difficult decisions. The right choice for one patient may not be right for another. If you are unsure about what is right for you or your loved one, or if you can’t agree with your health care team, you can ask for an ethics consultation.
If you think you might need an ethics consultation, VA can help. Veterans, families, caretakers, staff, and anyone involved in the care of a Veteran can request an ethics consultation by asking to speak with the Ethics Consultation Service at the Salem VA or by calling
For more information, visit https://www.ethics.va.gov/
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
PRRC is an outpatient program designed for individuals who are living mental health diagnoses such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, and posttraumatic stress disorder. The mission of PRRC is to assist Veterans in obtaining the support and skills necessary to achieve their personal recovery goals. PRRC also seeks to instill hope that recovery from mental illness is possible.
To learn more about the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center call
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program
The Salem VA residential PTSD program provides individual and group trauma treatment. The multidisciplinary team is recovery-oriented and emphasizes empowerment, responsibility, self-direction, values and the importance of peer support.
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders (SCI-D) Program
SCI-D Program provides consultative and case management services for all eligible Veterans who have sustained injury to the spinal cord or who have other neurological/neuromuscular disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Clinic evaluates all post 9/11 Veterans who have experienced head trauma during deployment. The TBI interdisciplinary team also sees Veterans with non-deployment-related TBIs and offers assessment and treatment recommendations.
To learn more about the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Clinic call
Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Program
VIST assists legally blind and severely visually impaired Veterans and their families adjust to vision loss. The VIST Program identifies and informs eligible Veterans and their families about services and benefits; ensures the provision of health care and rehabilitation training is made available; and helps those Veterans and families adjust and manage sight loss.
For more information about Visual Impairment Services call