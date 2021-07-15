Salem health care - Campus map

Directions

From I-64 West

Proceed to I-81 South. From I-81 South, take exit 141 (will indicate VA Hospital). Right off exit to Rt. 419, 6th traffic light, left on to Roanoke Boulevard. VAMC is 1/4 mile on right.

From I-81 South

From I-81 South, take exit 141 (will indicate VA Hospital). Right off exit to Rt. 419, 6th traffic light, left on to Roanoke Boulevard. VAMC is 1/4 mile on the right.

From I-81 North

From I-81 North, take exit 141. Left onto Rt. 419, 5th traffic light, left on to Roanoke Blvd. VAMC is 1/4 mile on the right.

From Rt. 220 North

Take Rt. 220 North to Rt. 419 North. Follow to intersection of Roanoke Boulevard (approximately 5 miles). Right onto Roanoke Boulevard. VAMC is 1/4 mile on right.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Salem VA Medical Center

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA 24153-6404

Intersection:

Roanoke Boulevard and Peter's Creek Road

Coordinates: 37°16'28.07"N 80°1'11.83"W