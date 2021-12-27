Salem VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From I-64 West
Proceed to I-81 South. From I-81 South, take exit 141 (will indicate VA Hospital). Right off exit to Rt. 419, 6th traffic light, left on to Roanoke Boulevard. VAMC is 1/4 mile on right.
From I-81 South
From I-81 South, take exit 141 (will indicate VA Hospital). Right off exit to Rt. 419, 6th traffic light, left on to Roanoke Boulevard. VAMC is 1/4 mile on the right.
From I-81 North
From I-81 North, take exit 141. Left onto Rt. 419, 5th traffic light, left on to Roanoke Blvd. VAMC is 1/4 mile on the right.
From Rt. 220 North
Take Rt. 220 North to Rt. 419 North. Follow to intersection of Roanoke Boulevard (approximately 5 miles). Right onto Roanoke Boulevard. VAMC is 1/4 mile on right.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Salem VA Medical Center
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153-6404
Intersection:
Roanoke Boulevard and Peter's Creek Road
Coordinates: 37°16'28.07"N 80°1'11.83"W