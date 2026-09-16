Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in South Carolina

Residency: Virginia Tech - Carilion Clinic

I am honored to serve Veterans and their families at the Salem VA Health Care System. Originally from Orlando, Florida, I was inspired to pursue a career in public service following the events of Sept. 11, 2001. While many of my friends joined the military, I dedicated myself to caring for others as a critical care paramedic and EMS instructor. I was first exposed to the VA during my medical residency, when I had the opportunity to care for Veterans here in Salem. Now, I am blessed to give back to the brave men and women who selflessly defended our country with great courage.

I completed my bachelor’s degree at the University of Central Florida, attended medical school at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in South Carolina, and completed my internal medicine residency at Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia.

I am committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to my patients at the Salem VA Health Care System while helping train the physicians of the future. In my free time, I enjoy woodturning and spending time with my wife and two sons.