I enlisted in the Army after high school and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. I then served in the 11th Special Forces Group (Reserve) until starting medical school in 1994. I graduated from Ranger School and the Special Forces Qualification Course. My time as a Special Forces medic (18D) led me to pursue a career in medicine.

After residency, I returned to active duty and served from 2004 to 2008, including two deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. I rejoined the Salem surgery team in 1998 after completing rotations here as a medical student and resident, and I have been here since. I returned to the Army Reserve in 2020 and plan to retire from the military in 2027.

I am married to Dr. Tonja Weed, a plastic surgeon here. We met while I was on rotation at the Salem VA Medical Center.



