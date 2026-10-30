I’m honored to care for Veterans in our community as a VA optometrist. I earned my Doctor of Optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry in Boston in 2011 and completed my primary care residency at Salem VA Medical Center in 2012. While working in private practice, I missed caring for Veterans and was grateful to return to Salem VA in 2015 to continue serving those who served. I am also board-certified in medical optometry through the American Board of Certification in Medical Optometry.

Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my husband, our pets and our families, as well as reading and traveling whenever I can.