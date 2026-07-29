Ankit Shah MD
Chief of Ophthalmology
VA Salem health care
Dr. Shah is the Chief of Ophthalmology at the Salem VA Health Care System.
Dr. Shah is the Chief of Ophthalmology at the Salem VAHCS and an associate professor of ophthalmology at the University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology. He is a cataract and corneal surgeon who is passionate about providing exceptional care to veterans and training the next generation of residents. Prior to coming to the Salem VA, he practiced as an academic ophthalmologist at the University of Florida for seven years.