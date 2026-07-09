Dr. Woodrum previously served in the role of Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) Service at the Salem VA Healthcare System. She started as the Chief of PM&R in 2019. Dr. Woodrum earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Disorders from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1988. She completed her Master of Audiology degree from Vanderbilt University in 1990 and her Doctorate in Audiology from AT Still University in 2013. She joined the Salem VA Health Care System in 1993 as a Staff Audiologist. As Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, she was directly responsible for the overall management of eleven different clinical specialties for the health care system.