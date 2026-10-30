Curtis Burnley OD
Optometrist
VA Salem health care
Dr. Burnley is part of the Salem VA Health Care System Optometry department.
I began working at the VA during a rotation in my fourth year of graduate school. I enjoyed working with Veterans and helping meet their eye care needs. That experience led me to pursue a residency at another VA and eventually accept a position as a staff optometrist at the Salem VA Medical Center in 2021. Since then, I have enjoyed providing eye care to Veterans and their families.