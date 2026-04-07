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David Cronin MD, PhD, MHCM, FACS, FACHE

Chief of Surgery

VA Salem health care

Dr. David Cronin is Chief of Surgery at the Salem VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Residency: General Surgery-University of Chicago
Fellowship: Transplant and Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery- University of Chicago


PhD - Immunology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL
MHCM - Master in Health Care Management, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
FACE - Fellow, American College of Surgeons
FACHE - Fellow, American College of Health care Executives
HEC-C - Healthcare Ethics Consultant-Certified

Vision: To provided the best care possible; to as many Veterans as possible.

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