David Cronin MD, PhD, MHCM, FACS, FACHE
Chief of Surgery
VA Salem health care
Dr. David Cronin is Chief of Surgery at the Salem VA Health Care System.
Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Residency: General Surgery-University of Chicago
Fellowship: Transplant and Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery- University of Chicago
PhD - Immunology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL
MHCM - Master in Health Care Management, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
FACE - Fellow, American College of Surgeons
FACHE - Fellow, American College of Health care Executives
HEC-C - Healthcare Ethics Consultant-Certified
Vision: To provided the best care possible; to as many Veterans as possible.