Dr. David Cronin is Chief of Surgery at the Salem VA Health Care System.

Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Residency: General Surgery-University of Chicago

Fellowship: Transplant and Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery- University of Chicago



PhD - Immunology, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

MHCM - Master in Health Care Management, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA

FACE - Fellow, American College of Surgeons

FACHE - Fellow, American College of Health care Executives

HEC-C - Healthcare Ethics Consultant-Certified



Vision: To provided the best care possible; to as many Veterans as possible.