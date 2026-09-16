Medical School: Mercer University School of Medicine in Georgia

Residency: Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina

I am honored to care for veterans in the hospital setting. My career began in primary care, but a strong draw to caring for acutely ill patients brought me back to hospital medicine. Originally from Georgia and South Carolina, I have been captivated by the beauty Virginia's mountains and rivers, which has fostered my love for fly fishing.