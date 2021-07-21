Tammy Snyder is the Assistant Director for the Salem VA Health Care System. Ms. Snyder has served in her role since March 2021. As the Assistant Director, she has overall responsibility for planning, organizing, coordinating, reviewing, evaluating, and improving administrative and supportive operations of the facility. She is directly responsible for the management and oversight of the Access and Scheduling Management Service, encompassing Care in the Community, referral coordination and scheduling. Additionally, Ms. Snyder has direct oversight of the Chaplain Service, Designated Learning Officer, Prosthetics, Systems Redesign and the Safety Service.

Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a minor in Business Administration from Emory and Henry College in 2000. She completed her Master of Social Work (MSW) from Radford University in 2003. She joined the Salem VA Health Care System in 2003 as a Social Worker in the Homeless Program. Since then, Ms. Snyder has a broad range of experience as a Social Worker while working in various areas within the health care system, including Acute Med/Surg, Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Program Coordination and as a Social Work Supervisor, supervising over twenty staff. She became the Assistant Chief of Social Work Service in 2014. In 2016, she then became the Chief of Social Work Service. As Chief, Ms. Snyder was directly responsible for the overall management and operations of the service, to include eighty-four employees and twenty-two specialty programs for the health care system.