Jennifer Witt, DNP, PMHNP, is the Acting Associate Director of Patient Care Services for the Salem VA Health Care System.

Dr. Witt previously served in the role of Chief Nurse for the Mental Health Service Line at the Salem VA Healthcare System, a position she held since November 2022.

Dr. Witt earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, LA in 2005. She completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD in 2017.

Dr. Witt joined the Salem VA Health Care System in January 2022 after her Army retirement in August 2021. She served 12 years enlisted in the Air Force followed by 16 years commissioned in the Army Nurse Corps.