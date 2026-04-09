Dr. Lavoie has practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 25 years and developed expertise in urogynecology, fertility, and gynecologic robotic surgery.

Dr. Lavoie graduated from Université de Montreal, but she is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. The lakes and mountains of the region were a top vacation destination for her and her family when they lived nearby in North Carolina. Now, she is happy to call the Roanoke Valley her home. She decided to move full-time to the Salem area and work for the Salem VA Health Care System so her years of experience could benefit women Veterans. Dr. Lavoie feels that it is important to take the time to listen to her patients and give complete information and explanations about results, diagnoses, and therapies, while building relationships with Veterans.

Dr. Lavoie says, "My patients tell me I'm easy to talk to and for a Gynecologist, there's no better compliment!"

The Women's Health Team is grateful for the years of expertise Dr. Lavoie brings to the MSG Silverine Vinyard James Women's Health Clinic, which offers services for women Veterans in all stages of life including Primary Care, fertility support, pre, peri, menopausal and postmenopausal care, and more involved health care needs. Women Veterans also have access to many different modalities of treatment such as hormonal therapy, medications, physical therapy, pulse electro-magnetic field therapy, percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation, pessary, and minimally invasive surgery such as hysteroscopy, endometrial ablation, laparoscopy, and robotic gynecologic surgery.