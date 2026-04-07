I am board certified in foot and reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and am a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. I spent over 15 years in private practice in Blacksburg, VA before transitioning to the Salem VAHCS. I am a U.S. Navy Veteran, having served onboard the submarine USS Portsmouth (SSN 707), and was on active duty for six years until my discharge in 1997.