She is responsible for the clinical operation and management of services throughout the Medical Center and Outpatient Clinics. Dr. Karanjeet is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. She did her residency at the Icahn School of Medicine, Bronx Program in New York. Additionally, she received a Physician Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 2016. She joined the Salem VA Healthcare system in April 2023 as Chief of Medicine. Before joining the Salem VA Health Care System team, she held Medical Director roles over programs in the private sector since 2018. She is also an Associate Professor with the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and is involved in teaching residents rotating at the Salem hospital medicine service.

