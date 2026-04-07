Medical school: Eastern Virginia Medical School

Residency: Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Fellowship: Colon and Rectal Surgery- Robert Wood Johnson

I’m a Virginia resident who earned a Bachelor of Science from James Madison University and my medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School on a Navy Scholarship. I completed an internship in surgery at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, then trained at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute for Naval Flight Surgery and served with the 2d Marine Aircraft Wing in Cherry Point. I returned to NMCP to finish my general surgery training and completed a fellowship in Colon and Rectal Surgery at Robert Wood Johnson.

During my 25‑year Navy career I had multiple shipboard and wartime deployments, including to the Horn of Africa, Afghanistan, and Libya. I retired from the U.S. Navy as a recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, and Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal.

I am double board certified in General Surgery and Colon & Rectal Surgery and am a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons. I’m committed to delivering evidence-based, compassionate surgical care and mentoring the next generation of surgeons.