I was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and completed my undergraduate education at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. I was a member of Baylor’s soccer team and became interested in orthopedics after undergoing surgery to reconstruct an ACL injury I sustained while playing soccer.

I used the U.S. Army Health Professions Scholarship Program to attend medical school and served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve during that time. After graduating, I entered active duty as a captain in June 1994. I completed my internship at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, followed by a two-year tour in Europe as a flight surgeon. I deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina with the 1st Armored Division from December 1995 to October 1996.

I returned to Tripler for residency and then spent a year there as a staff orthopedic surgeon. Afterward, I was assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia. I was attached to the 912th Forward Surgical Team and 31st Combat Support Hospital and deployed to Iraq from May to December 2004.

I entered private practice in Johnson City, Tennessee, in July 2005 and remained there until February 2024, including some contract work at Quillen VA Medical Center. After our three children left home, I felt compelled to reconnect with fellow Veterans and put my military and medical experience to use full time at Salem VA Medical Center, where I have been on staff since April 2024.

When I’m not at work, I enjoy fly-fishing and hiking, as well as traveling with my wife to visit family in six states.