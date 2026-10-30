Dr. Rena “Liz” Courtney is a licensed psychologist and program director of the PREVAIL Center for Chronic Pain, which she founded at the Salem VA Health Care System in Salem, Virginia. She also serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, a faculty member with the VISN 6 MIRECC and the National VA PMOP Office’s ADEPT Program, and co-chair of the Behavioral Medicine Committee for the American Academy of Pain Medicine. She is a recent fellow of the Mayday Pain and Society Fellowship.

Dr. Courtney has served in VA for more than a decade. As a clinician-scientist, her clinical and research interests focus on developing and testing accessible interdisciplinary and behavioral treatments for chronic pain, particularly for Veterans in rural areas.