He is responsible for the clinical operation and management of services throughout the Medical Center and Outpatient Clinics. Dr. Nixon is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and graduated from the University of Mississippi where he earned a Medical Doctorate. He subsequently completed Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Virginia. He served as CBOC Medical Director at the Franklin Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Franklin, North Carolina from 2013 to 2020. He subsequently began service as the Chief of Primary Care Service Line at Salem VAMC in February 2020. Dr. Nixon also serves as the Site Director for both the Virginia Tech Carilion Internal Medicine Residency at Salem VAMC and the Lewis Gale Montgomery Internal Medicine Residency. He serves an advisory role for the Nurse Practitioner Residency at Salem VA HCS and is a member of the American College of Physicians.