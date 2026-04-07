Dr. Nagy is the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Salem VA Health Care System.

Medical school: University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine

Residency: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital

I am dedicated to academic work in Infectious Diseases. My research focuses on how infections are associated with social determinants of health, and I have carried out studies on influenza virus, COVID-19, and Clostridioides difficile.