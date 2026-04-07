Stephanie Nagy-Agren MD
Chief of Infectious Diseases
VA Salem health care
Dr. Nagy is the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Salem VA Health Care System.
Medical school: University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine
Residency: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital
I am dedicated to academic work in Infectious Diseases. My research focuses on how infections are associated with social determinants of health, and I have carried out studies on influenza virus, COVID-19, and Clostridioides difficile.