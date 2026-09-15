Salem VA Emergency Department earns Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Salem VA Health Care System was awarded Level 3 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians in July 2026. The accreditation recognizes the healthcare system’s commitment to providing high-quality, specialized emergency care for older Veterans.

The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) is a voluntary national program with three accreditation levels that recognize emergency departments meeting specific standards for geriatric care. Level 3 departments must implement many geriatric-care best practices, provide interdisciplinary education and maintain appropriate equipment and supplies.

To earn the accreditation, Dr. Laura Harvey, emergency department chief, and Dr. Shane Bossard, a Salem VA ED physician, implemented and continue to maintain specialized services, processes, and quality measures designed to support older adults in emergency care.

The Level 3 accreditation reflects Salem VA’s multidisciplinary approach to geriatric emergency care. Staff members across the healthcare system work together to identify the unique medical, functional, cognitive and social needs of older Veterans and connect them with appropriate resources throughout their care.

With this achievement, Salem VA joins a distinguished group and is one of only five hospitals in Virginia to hold the accreditation.

For more information on the services Salem VA Health Care System provides, visit www.va.gov/salem-health-care/