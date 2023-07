Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) Salisbury Relocation

Effective June 12, 2023, the Salisbury CPAC will now be located in Building 3, 1st Floor, Room 1070 across from the Optical Shop. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays. The CPAC may be reached at (704) 638-9000 x13486.