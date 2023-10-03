Women Veterans Coffee & Conversation (External)

Guest Speaker: Lauren Houston



NC National Guard Employment Center

“The North Carolina National Guard Employment Center is here to assist with all your employment needs. We provide services such as but not limited to resume enhancement, interview preparation, career transition assistance, and profile development at no cost.”

