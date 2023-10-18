Women Veterans Coffee & Conversation (External)

More details

Courtesy of Humana and Veterans Bridge Home

Join Veterans Bridge Home and Humana as we host our monthly Women Veteran's Coffee & Conversation! This is the perfect time for women veterans to get together in a safe and secure environment where we can network, socialize, learn and vent.

For November's meeting, Diane Stinson from the VA's Suicide Prevention Coordination Team will be teaching their S.A.V.E. course for Veterans, caregivers and community members so we can know the signs and what to do when we come across a Veteran with suicidal thoughts or tendencies. After this course is completed, you'll receive a S.A.V.E. certification! For this meeting, please register so we can know how many certificates to prepare and so we can be sure we have enough room for everyone.

https://veteransbridgehome.galaxydigital.com/.../detail/...

We provide a light breakfast (such as pastries, and fruit) along with coffee and tea. If you have questions, please reach out to Laura Happer from VBH or to Merideth Porter from Humana (both women veterans).