Grief Recovery Group (Charlotte HCC)

Are you struggling with grief? Have you recently lost someone you love? Have you suffered loss of a job or finances? Grief comes in many ways and if you are grieving, please consider attending a Grief Recovery Group led by Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC) Chaplain Scott Ostrowski.

Starting Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and running weekly through December 19, 2023, we will be offering a faith-based Grief Recovery Group using the book, "Grief: God's Help in Times of Sorrow."

If you would like to attend please contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski at 704-329-1300 x31136 or scott.ostrowski@va.gov.

