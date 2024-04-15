2024 National VA 2K Walk & Roll
When:
Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Multiple Salisbury VA Health Care System locations (Charlotte, Kernersville, Salisbury)
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC
Cost:
Free
VA’s 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll will be held on May 15, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. at all Salisbury VA Health Care System facilities.
The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.
Veterans, caregivers, and survivors are invited to participate in our Health & Wellness Fairs and a short two-kilometer walk & roll (1.24 miles) at each facility.
South Charlotte VA Clinic
3506 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28208-7201
North Charlotte VA Clinic
8601 University East Drive
Charlotte, NC 28213-4353
Kernersville VA Clinic
1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway
Kernersville, NC 27284-7159
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144-2515