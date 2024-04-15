2024 National VA 2K Walk & Roll

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Multiple Salisbury VA Health Care System locations (Charlotte, Kernersville, Salisbury) 1601 Brenner Avenue Salisbury, NC Get directions on Google Maps to W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





VA’s 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll will be held on May 15, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. at all Salisbury VA Health Care System facilities.

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.

Veterans, caregivers, and survivors are invited to participate in our Health & Wellness Fairs and a short two-kilometer walk & roll (1.24 miles) at each facility.

South Charlotte VA Clinic

3506 West Tyvola Road

Charlotte, NC 28208-7201

North Charlotte VA Clinic

8601 University East Drive

Charlotte, NC 28213-4353

Kernersville VA Clinic

1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway

Kernersville, NC 27284-7159

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1601 Brenner Avenue

Salisbury, NC 28144-2515