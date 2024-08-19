International Overdose Awareness Day events - Kernersville HCC, Salisbury VAMC, South Charlotte HCC

In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Salisbury VA Health Care System invites all of our Veterans to attend our International Overdose Awareness Day event to learn about the signs of overdose and NALOXONE (Narcan).

Where: 1601 Brenner Avenue Salisbury, NC





Overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. Using opioids, whether prescribed or illegally, comes with a significant risk of overdose. In recent years, the rate of fatal overdose when using stimulants has also increased, with more than half the deaths related to illicit stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine involving fentanyl or other opioids.

When: 8/30/2024 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Kernersville HCC, Salisbury VA Medical Center, & South Charlotte HCC



If you are unable to attend, ask your VA provider about prescribing you naloxone.

