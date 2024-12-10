Celebration of Life: A Vigil in Remembrance of Robin Disbro

We hope you will join us in a Celebration of Life for Robin Disbro, one of our VA nurses who tragically lost her life in the line of duty in November 2024.

This Celebration of Life will be held in the Bldg. 19 Chapel at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Please dress warmly. Portions of the Celebration of Life may be held outdoors.