She Served: Empowering Women Veterans Virtual Summit

What is She Served?

The purpose of the She Served Virtual Summit is to bring together women Veterans in the community with the goal of addressing the support needs of women Veterans residing in the VISN 6 North Carolina and Virginia area. This virtual event is designed to help women Veterans:

Have a platform for sharing experiences

Explore holistic approaches

Address health concerns specific to women Veterans

Topics: Clinical Contact Center, Menopause, Ovarian & Endometrial Cancer, Support Groups for GYN and Breast Cancer