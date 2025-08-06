Skip to Content

Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - Kernersville

When:

Where:

VFW Post 5352

618 Edgewood Street

Kernersville, NC

Cost:

Free

EventBrite RSVPs are encouraged but NOT required to attend this event!

Community partners / vendors: Do NOT submit an EventBrite RSVP - please email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov for participation details.

Calling all Veterans!

The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall at VFW Post 5352 on Friday, September 26, 2025, starting at 12 p.m. ET in Kernersville, North Carolina.

This is your chance to meet with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

All attendees will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with the following VA health care services:

VA Health Care Service Information Tables:

  1. Care in the Community
  2. Caregiver Support
  3. Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service)
  4. Charlotte Veterans Center
  5. Compensation & Pension (Toxic Exposure Screenings)
  6. Eligibility & Enrollment
  7. Medical Foster Home / Community Residential Care
  8. Military 2 VA
  9. Peer Support
  10. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services
  11. PTSD Clinical Team
  12. Suicide Prevention & Mental Health
  13. Veterans Benefits Administration
  14. Veterans Experience Office
  15. Whole Health
  16. Women’s Health

Select community partner organizations will also be invited to this event.

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

