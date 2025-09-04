Kinesiotherapy (KT) Week 2025 Expo

Kinesiotherapy is celebrated annually, the 2nd Week of September.

What is Kinesiotherapy (KT)?

KT is the therapeutic treatment of disease through passive and active muscular movements. It focuses on enhancing the strength, endurance, and mobility for individuals with functional Limitations or those requiring extended physical conditioning.

The theme for the 2025 Kernersville HCC celebration is “Beachy Summer”.

Please join us on 9/8/25 for education, vendor demonstrations, and much more.

• Time: 10am-2pm

• Location: Kernersville HCC, 1st floor lobby and corridor

• Audience: Veterans, visitors, and staff

Don’t forget to mark your calendars. We look forward to seeing you soon!