Salisbury VA Suicide Remembrance Memorial 2025

In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, you are invited to join us for the Salisbury VA Suicide Remembrance Memorial as we honor and remember those we have lost to suicide. This solemn and supportive gathering is an opportunity for reflection, healing, and connection.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 Time: 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.

12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Location: Chapel (Bldg. 19), W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center,1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144

Chapel (Bldg. 19), W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center,1601 Brenner Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144 Live Stream: Via Facebook Live

This memorial event is open to Veterans, families, employees, and community members. Let’s come together to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention, support one another, and remember those we carry in our hearts as we continue with our mission to end Veteran suicide.

For more information, please email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.