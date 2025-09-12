Show your ongoing support for the mental health of Veterans and their families by attending the 2025 VISN 6 Virtual Mental Health Summit - Rooted in Resilience: Strengths-Based Paths to Recovery.

By sharing information about mental health treatment and resources and honoring the lived experiences of Veterans, we aim to support access to care and resources, reduce stigma, and enhance Veteran mental health and resilience. Health care providers, community partners, Veterans and their families, and others are invited to attend this free virtual event.

Please see the information below to register for your spot!

Event: 2025 VISN 6 Virtual Mental Health Summit - Rooted in Resilience: Strengths-Based Paths to Recovery

Date: 9/24/2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual by MS Teams (Meeting access information will be provided following registration.)

Registration Deadline: 9/23/2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Cost: Free

To reserve your spot and access additional information, please use this Registration Link.