2025 Salisbury VA Veterans Day Celebration

The Rowan County Veterans Council, in partnership with Salisbury VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), is proud to announce the 2025 Veterans Day Celebration for the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025.



This year's ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m. in the Gymnasium in Building 6. Following the ceremony, the Veterans Day Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and run along Main Street.



This year, we will feature military vehicles, classic cars, and food trucks in the parking lot of Building 6 (across the street from Building 6 front entrance).



Please join us once again as we say, "Thank you," and honor our nation's Veterans!



Contact the Salisbury VA CDCE Office at 704-638-9000 x13409 with any questions or concerns.