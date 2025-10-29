Skip to Content

Veterans Shopping with Veterans Event

When:

No event data

Where:

Concord Mills

8111 Concord Mills Boulevard

Concord, NC

Cost:

Free

Veterans, family, and friends are invited to spend the day shopping with fellow Veterans. Show your military pride by wearing something related to your military service.

VA staff will be located in the Food Court.

POCs:

Lead Peer Specialist Anthony Thompson (704) 329-1300 EXT 31410
Peer Specialist Steven Strong (704)329-1300 EXT 31327
Peer Specialist Sheila Guy (704)638-9000 EXT 12978
Peer Specialist Preston Mack (704) 638-9000 EXT 15990

