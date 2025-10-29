Veterans Shopping with Veterans Event

Veterans, family, and friends are invited to spend the day shopping with fellow Veterans. Show your military pride by wearing something related to your military service.

VA staff will be located in the Food Court.

POCs:

Lead Peer Specialist Anthony Thompson (704) 329-1300 EXT 31410

Peer Specialist Steven Strong (704)329-1300 EXT 31327

Peer Specialist Sheila Guy (704)638-9000 EXT 12978

Peer Specialist Preston Mack (704) 638-9000 EXT 15990