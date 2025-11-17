Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - North Charlotte

Due to extremely limited space, EventBrite RSVPs are required. For those who do not secure an in-person RSVP, this event will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Community Partners/Vendors: Due to space limitations, we are not able to host non-VA partners at this event. Thank you for your understanding.

Calling all Veterans!

The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall at the North Charlotte VA Clinic on Thursday, December 18, 2025, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

NOTE: In-person space is extremely limited for this event. EventBrite RSVPs are REQUIRED to attend this event at the facility; otherwise, virtual attendance via Facebook Live will be offered for those without an EventBrite RSVP. Reserve your spot today!

All attendees - virtual and in-person - will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with various VA health care services:

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.