Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - North Charlotte
When:
No event data
Where:
Room 292 Education Room (towards back of facility)
8601 University East Drive
Charlotte, NC
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Due to extremely limited space, EventBrite RSVPs are required. For those who do not secure an in-person RSVP, this event will be streamed via Facebook Live.
Community Partners/Vendors: Due to space limitations, we are not able to host non-VA partners at this event. Thank you for your understanding.
Calling all Veterans!
The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall at the North Charlotte VA Clinic on Thursday, December 18, 2025, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.
NOTE: In-person space is extremely limited for this event. EventBrite RSVPs are REQUIRED to attend this event at the facility; otherwise, virtual attendance via Facebook Live will be offered for those without an EventBrite RSVP. Reserve your spot today!
All attendees - virtual and in-person - will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with various VA health care services:
Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.