Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - Salisbury

Community partners / vendors: Do NOT submit an EventBrite RSVP - please email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov for participation details.

Calling all Veterans!

The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall in the Building 6 Gym at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center on Thursday, March 26, 2026, starting at 10 a.m. ET in Salisbury, North Carolina.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

EventBrite RSVPs are encouraged but NOT required to attend this event - click here!

All attendees will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with the following VA health care services:

VA Health Care Service Information Tables:

Care in the Community Caregiver Support Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) Charlotte Veterans Center Compensation & Pension (Toxic Exposure Screenings) Eligibility & Enrollment Medical Foster Home / Community Residential Care Military 2 VA Peer Support Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services PTSD Clinical Team Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Veterans Benefits Administration Veterans Experience Office Whole Health Women’s Health

Select community partner organizations will also be invited to this event.

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.