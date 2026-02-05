Veterans, Caregivers, and Survivors:

Are you feeling stressed, burned out, or disconnected? Sleepless nights, anxiety, or the challenge of finding purpose after service can weigh heavily—but you’re not alone. Join us for Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit, a day dedicated to helping Veterans like you find renewed strength, hope, and connection.

Event Details:

• Tuesday, February 24, 2026

• 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Open to ALL Veterans

Address:

Room 3C47

South Charlotte VA Clinic

3506 W Tyvola Rd

Charlotte, NC 28208

Why Attend?

• Learn practical coping skills

• Reduce stress and find balance

• Connect with fellow Veterans who understand

• Renew your sense of purpose and hope

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 20, 2026

________________________________________

REGISTER TODAY!

Contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski:

Phone:

Email: scott.ostrowski@va.gov

________________________________________

Take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you. We look forward to seeing you there!