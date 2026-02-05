Skip to Content

Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit!

When:

Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Room 3C47

3506 West Tyvola Road

Charlotte, NC

Cost:

Free

Please register by February 20, 2026!

Veterans, Caregivers, and Survivors:

Are you feeling stressed, burned out, or disconnected? Sleepless nights, anxiety, or the challenge of finding purpose after service can weigh heavily—but you’re not alone. Join us for Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit, a day dedicated to helping Veterans like you find renewed strength, hope, and connection.

Event Details:
• Tuesday, February 24, 2026
• 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Open to ALL Veterans

Address:
Room 3C47
South Charlotte VA Clinic
3506 W Tyvola Rd
Charlotte, NC 28208

Why Attend?
• Learn practical coping skills
• Reduce stress and find balance
• Connect with fellow Veterans who understand
• Renew your sense of purpose and hope

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 20, 2026
________________________________________
REGISTER TODAY!

Contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski:
Phone:
Email: scott.ostrowski@va.gov
________________________________________

Take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you. We look forward to seeing you there!

