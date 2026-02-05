Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit!
When:
Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Room 3C47
3506 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC
Cost:
Free
Please register by February 20, 2026!
Veterans, Caregivers, and Survivors:
Are you feeling stressed, burned out, or disconnected? Sleepless nights, anxiety, or the challenge of finding purpose after service can weigh heavily—but you’re not alone. Join us for Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit, a day dedicated to helping Veterans like you find renewed strength, hope, and connection.
Event Details:
• Tuesday, February 24, 2026
• 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Open to ALL Veterans
Address:
Room 3C47
South Charlotte VA Clinic
3506 W Tyvola Rd
Charlotte, NC 28208
Why Attend?
• Learn practical coping skills
• Reduce stress and find balance
• Connect with fellow Veterans who understand
• Renew your sense of purpose and hope
Registration Deadline: Friday, February 20, 2026
________________________________________
REGISTER TODAY!
Contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski:
Phone:
Email: scott.ostrowski@va.gov
________________________________________
Take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you. We look forward to seeing you there!