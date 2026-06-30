Salisbury VA "Choose VA" Veteran Tele-Town Hall

Please note: Registration via the Microsoft Teams event page is required to attend this free tele-town hall.

Dear Veterans,

The Salisbury VA Health Care System invites you to join us for our upcoming “Choose VA” Veteran Tele‑Town Hall, a virtual event taking place on August 19, 2026, 6 - 6:30 p.m. ET via Microsoft Teams.

This Tele‑Town Hall is part of a nationwide effort to connect with Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care. The event is designed to help you understand the benefits available to you, clear up common enrollment misconceptions, and provide guidance on how to take the next steps toward enrolling in VA health care services.

During this virtual session, you’ll hear:

A warm welcome from Salisbury VA leadership

Important information about local VA services

A breakdown of VA health care benefits and eligibility

Answers to common questions about enrollment

Clear instructions on how to apply for VA health care

Whether you’re considering enrolling for the first time or simply want to learn more, this event is an opportunity to get reliable, easy‑to‑understand information directly from VA experts.

We encourage you to save the date, share the invitation with fellow Veterans, and join us to learn how VA health care can support your needs.

Thank you for your service.

Warm Regards,

Salisbury VA Health Care System