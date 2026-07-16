Veterans: Join us at the Salisbury VA Telehealth Health Fair, scheduled for September 24, 2026, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, for a comprehensive showcase of the Telehealth services available at your local VA health care facilities in Charlotte, Kernersville, and Salisbury. This event is open to all Veterans, caregivers, and family members.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is leading the way in telehealth innovation to make sure Veterans can access care when and where they need it. VA Telehealth Services is transforming how Veterans access high-quality VA care. From your home, the clinic, or the hospital, VA telehealth technologies make it easier for you to connect with your VA care team.