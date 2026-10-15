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Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit!

When:

Mon. Nov 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Room 2B52

3506 West Tyvola Road

Charlotte, NC

Cost:

Free

Veterans, Caregivers, and Survivors:

Are you feeling stressed, burned out, or disconnected? Sleepless nights, anxiety, or the challenge of finding purpose after service can weigh heavily—but you’re not alone. Join us for Warrior Wellness: Light Up & Stay Lit, a day dedicated to helping Veterans like you find renewed strength, hope, and connection.

Event Details:

  • Monday, November 9, 2026
  • 10 a.m.
  • Open to ALL Veterans

Address:

Room 2B52

South Charlotte VA Clinic

3506 W Tyvola Rd

Charlotte, NC 28208

Why Attend?

  • Learn practical coping skills
  • Reduce stress and find balance
  • Connect with fellow Veterans who understand
  • Renew your sense of purpose and hope

________________________________________
REGISTER TODAY!

Contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski:
Phone:
Email: scott.ostrowski@va.gov
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Take the first step toward a stronger, healthier you. We look forward to seeing you there!

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