2026 Caregiver Support Annual Resource Fair

Join us in recognizing National Family Caregiver Month at the Caregiver Support Annual Resource Fair. This event connects Veterans, caregivers, families, and community partners with valuable resources, services, and support available throughout the region.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local agencies and community stakeholders, learn about programs designed to support Veterans and caregivers, ask questions, and connect with organizations dedicated to enhancing Veteran care and well-being. The VA Caregiver Support Program and other VA services

will also be available to provide information and guidance.

Date: November 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location:

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center

1601 Brenner Avenue

Building 6 Social Room

Salisbury, NC 28144

Participating VA programs are expected to include Caregiver Support Program, Suicide Prevention, National Cemetery Administration, Medical Foster Home, My HealtheVet, PTSD Clinical Team, and Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC), along with community organizations serving Veterans and caregivers.

This event is free and open to Veterans, caregivers, family members, and community partners. Come learn about available resources, build connections, and discover support services that can make a difference