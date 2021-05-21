Under this plan, we’ll first offer vaccines to these 2 groups:

Veterans living in our long-term care facilities, and

VA health care personnel. Vaccinating our high-risk VA health care personnel helps us continue providing care for Veterans.

We based this plan on these criteria from CDC guidelines:

Risk of becoming infected with the virus

Risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19

Risk of spreading the virus to others

Risk of harm to society if essential workers, including health care personnel, are unable to work

After the first 2 groups, we’ll begin to offer vaccines to more Veterans who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time.

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.