Salisbury VA Announces Compliance Update for September 2026 VA Office of Inspector General Report Recommendations

PRESS RELEASE

September 4, 2026

Salisbury, NC - The Salisbury VA Health Care System announced today its updated compliance status in response to recommendations made by the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) Healthcare Facility Inspection of the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center report released on September 4, 2026.

According to the report, the OIG initiated an unannounced inspection of the Salisbury VA Health Care System from December 9 to December 11, 2025.

The inspection resulted in the issuance of two recommendations to the Salisbury VA Executive Director in the environment of care area of review specifically addressing patient care area safety, cleanliness, infection prevention, and privacy, per the report.

In response to the OIG recommendations, and to uphold the highest standards of safety and infection control, the Salisbury VA Health Care System has launched a series of comprehensive operational enhancements across its facilities.

Under leadership direction, Salisbury VA updated all cleaning schedules and protocols to fully align with Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) standards. To solidify these practices, the facility onboarded a dedicated full-time Training Instructor, deployed standardized training to both Environmental Management Services (EMS) and specialized clinical staff, lowered EMS vacancy rates, and established a new janitorial services contract. Leadership oversight has also been reinforced through weekly executive-led Comprehensive Environment of Care rounds, direct leadership notifications via an internal reporting portal, and daily Quality Assurance inspections designed to resolve any cleanliness concerns immediately.

In August 2026, the facility began instituting structured, targeted audits to ensure ongoing compliance with environmental cleanliness standards. These audits systematically inspect patient-care surfaces, equipment, refrigerators, and supply storage areas, establishing a strict performance benchmark of at least 90 percent adherence maintained over six consecutive months, with direct monthly reporting to the Environment of Care Committee and its chair, the Salisbury VA Associate Director.

In addition, Salisbury VA has implemented a modernized privacy curtain management policy that doubles curtain replacement frequency from twice annually to quarterly, with immediate replacements required whenever curtains are soiled, damaged, or used in isolation rooms.

Supported by standardized facility-wide tracking logs, updated IPC manuals, and mandatory onboarding training, EMS supervisors now actively audit replacements each quarter. Initial outcomes have demonstrated immediate success, with the first quarterly review achieving 100 percent compliance toward the facility’s long-term goal of sustained excellence.

Finally, OIG found Salisbury VA compliant with multiple VA, VHA, Architectural Barriers Act, and Joint Commission standards in addition to the facility implementing best practice principles from peer-reviewed clinical literature.

All progress regarding Salisbury VA’s compliance status is reported quarterly to OIG, and we look forward to exploring new ways to serve our Veterans in collaboration with the OIG team.

About the Salisbury VA Health Care System

At the Salisbury VA Health Care System, our mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.